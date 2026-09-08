☑️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill has addressed allegations involving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell

☑️ Sherrill did not mention Caldwell by name in her statement

☑️The GOP wants answers about the investigation and Caldwell's continued service.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has finally addressed the allegations involving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, but she did so without mentioning him by name.

Sherrill said Tuesday that she expects everyone in her administration to "hold themselves to the highest standards and put their obligations to public service first." She also said she takes reports of "inappropriate behavior or misconduct extremely seriously" and that any credible report must be fully examined and addressed.

The statement comes after the New Jersey Globe first reported allegations of inappropriate behavior with women and an offer of a state job involving Caldwell, who is also New Jersey's secretary of state. The Globe has reported that the investigation was launched by Sherrill's administration and is being led by former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

"If the evidence warrants, I will take appropriate action quickly," Sherrill said.

In her Tuesday statement Sherrill did not mention Caldwell by name or acknowledge any investigation.

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Sherrill says both sides deserve protection

The governor cautioned that she has a "vital responsibility to the safety and privacy of every person." Both an accuser and the person accused deserve to be protected, she said.

"Anyone must know that they can come forward with a complaint and they will be safe from retaliation. The subject of a complaint must also know and be confident that their rights will be protected as well and they will receive a fair and thorough review," Sherrill said.

The statement does not specifically say whether Caldwell will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

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Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell (@LtGovCaldwellNJ) Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell

Republicans want answers from the Sherrill administration

Republicans responded quickly and said they were not impressed with Sherrill's response.

"We have been here before," Assemblyman John DiMaio, R-Warren, said. "A senior official under investigation for alleged misconduct with women. An administration that says nothing publicly. New Jerseyans lived through the Al Alvarez scandal under Governor Murphy, and officials who claimed ignorance were later shown to have known more than they let on. Governor Sherrill promised something different. Right now she isn't delivering it."

DiMaio and Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips, R-Bergen, outlined their ideal response from Sherrill:

Immediately address why Lieutenant Governor Caldwell has not been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation;

Disclose when the investigation began, who authorized it, and when it will be complete;

Commit publicly to releasing the findings of the investigation when it concludes;

Inform legislative leadership directly, not through press reports, of the status and scope of the investigation.

The questions come as new reports have provided more information about how long the matter has been under review.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026 (Kyle Mazza, UNF News) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026

Caldwell investigation began months ago

The New Jersey Globe reported Tuesday that a campaign staffer agreed to hear from a Centenary University employee who wanted to report a hostile work environment while Caldwell was president of the university, but failed to appear for a scheduled call and later blocked the woman. The Globe also reported that issues surrounding Caldwell began at least five months ago.

Caldwell took office as lieutenant governor and secretary of state in January. According to the Globe, he met with Porrino about two months ago as the investigation continued. Caldwell has been cooperating with the investigation, according to previous reporting.

The allegations became public the Friday before the Labor Day holiday. Sherrill's administration has brought in Porrino to conduct the investigation, and Porrino is working with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae Gray, according to the Globe.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the specific allegations have not all been made public. Caldwell has not been found to have committed wrongdoing.

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