Stranger hides in Berkeley Heights home after bathroom request

Stranger hides in Berkeley Heights home after bathroom request

A bizarre incident unfolded in Berkeley Heights after a homeowner let a strange man into their house to use the bathroom and then he tried to hide (Canva/Berkeley Heights PD via Facebook)

🚪 A Berkeley Heights homeowner let a stranger inside to use the bathroom, leading to a bizarre encounter with police.

😳 The man allegedly turned off the bathroom lights and tried to hide from the homeowner and responding officers.

⚠️ Berkeley Heights police are urging residents not to let people they don't know inside their homes.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A bizarre incident unfolded in Union County after a homeowner let a stranger into their home to use the restroom.

Berkeley Heights police warn residents after stranger enters home

On Saturday, September 5, at approximately 9:21 p.m., officers from the Berkeley Heights Police Department went to a home after a resident involving a strange man who was allowed into the home to use the bathroom.

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The homeowner told police the man went into the bathroom, turned off the lights, and tried to hide from the resident and police.

Police urge Union County residents to keep doors locked

While officers took appropriate action to resolve the situation safely, they are reminding the community never to allow individuals they do not know into their home.

“If someone you do not know approaches your residence and needs assistance, keep your doors secured and contact the Berkeley Heights Police Department if necessary. If you observe suspicious activity or feel unsafe, contact the Berkeley Heights Police Department immediately. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1,” police wrote on Facebook.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Berkeley Heights
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