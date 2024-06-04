🚨Two motorcyclists were riding on Route 78

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — Two men, including a correctional officer, died after being thrown from their motorcycles while riding on Route 78 early Sunday evening.

Sherman Bardouille, 31, of Irvington, and Tamir Lee, 42, of Newark, were riding east near Exit 43 when Bardouille’s motorcycle hit the back of a Honda passenger vehicle, causing Lee’s motorcycle to collide with Bardouille. Bardouille struck a Lexus SUV and veered off the roadway hitting a sign just after 6 p.m.

Both Bardouille and Lee were ejected from their motorcycles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Sherman Bardouille, Tamir Lee (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Leaders in a motorcycle club

Bardouille is a correctional officer with the Essex County Department of Corrections, according to New Jersey PBA President Peter Andreyev. This was first reported by RLS Metro Breaking News.

Lee was president of the Felony Riderz motorcycle club and Bardouille the club's sergeant at arms, according to the club's Instagram page.

The club plans a balloon release in their honor at Weeqhuaic Park in Newark on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten people have died on Union County roads this year, according to State Police records.

