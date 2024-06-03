Missing man didn&#8217;t want to be found: Leads NJ cops on water chase

Missing man didn’t want to be found: Leads NJ cops on water chase

Search in Forge Pond in Brick (The Lakewood Scoop), Christopher Therien (Brick police)

BRICK — Drones, boats and other equipment were used to locate a missing man who didn't want to be found.

 

Brick police said officers found Christopher Therien about 3 a.m. Monday sleeping in Forge Pond Park near the Home Depot store on Route 70.

Therien had been on a national missing persons database.

As they told him that the park was closed, Therien ran to the water and swam across the lake.

Therien took a kayak from a backyard and paddled into a wooded area behind the Ocean County Golf Course, according to police.

A large search involving first responders, rescue teams, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and State police located Therien after 2 p.m., according to Brick police.

