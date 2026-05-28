⚠️ Federal agents and protesters clash again at Delaney Hall, with arrests made.

➡️ Advocates and lawmakers say detainees report pepper spray and baton use inside.

🔴 Gov. Mikie Sherrill says state health inspectors were denied full access to site.

NEWARK — After a night marked by violent clashes outside Delaney Hall, protesters struggled with federal agents on Thursday, as reports spread of use-of-force against some immigration detainees inside.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested at least six people late Wednesday, each charged with assaulting law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

The late night violence involved demonstrators, many wearing gas masks, and armed ICE agents, also wearing face coverings, shoving and grappling as traffic tried to get by.

The facility operated by Geo Group is on Doremus Avenue among logistics and industrial facilities, just east of a busy stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Read More: Secretary Mullin threatens Newark flights amid ICE protest chaos

Immigration Protests New Jersey (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Immigration Protests New Jersey (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

“The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. DHS is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters,” a Homeland Security spokesperson said in a written statement following the weekend scuffles.

“We remind the public that rioting is dangerous—obstructing law enforcement is a federal crime and assaulting law enforcement is a felony.”

Immigration Protests New Jersey(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Immigration Protests New Jersey(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

Detainees report force inside Delaney Hall as protests continue outside

A hunger strike has worn on since the weekend by a reported 300 detainees objecting to inedible food and a lack of due process for their cases. Current White House border czar Tom Homan said in a TV interview that detainees would be force-fed “if it gets bad enough.”

By late afternoon, advocacy groups like Make the Road New Jersey said that some detainees were reporting being hit with batons and sprayed with pepper spray or some other irritant inside the private detention facility.

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, shared a video that showed first responders arriving at the ICE facility.

“My staff is on the ground at Delaney Hall following reports of retaliation against hunger strikers including pepper spraying and beating detainees. At least two ambulances have been seen entering the facility. This brutality must stop immediately,” Watson Coleman said.

The Democrat called on leaders of both political parties “to demand the President and his Out Of Control DHS secretary to stand down so detainees can receive the proper medical attention.”

“NOW: As protesters assemble outside Delaney Hall in alliance with ICE detainees reportedly holding a hunger strike inside, federal agents push back, point mace, and threaten arrest at activists challenging them in the path of exiting vehicles,” according to a video on X shared by independent journalist Ford Fischer.



Governor Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall on Memorial Day 2026 (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) On May 25, 2026, Gov. Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) loading...

Sherrill says NJ health inspectors were denied full access

The state Department of Health also arrived at Delaney Hall on Thursday, intending to carry out a health inspection, but was only allowed to inspect a “limited part” of the facility, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a Thursday announcement.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, refusing to provide full access raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view.”

“I am calling for ICE to immediately de-escalate the situation as I continue working to keep New Jersey residents safe,” Sherrill said, adding that the facility should be shut down.

Former Trump border official calls for tougher crackdown in Newark

Adding to the turmoil, President Trump’s former Customs and Border Patrol Chief and Homan's predecessor, Greg Bovino, shared a post teasing that he might head to Newark.

“I don’t know who’s holding these guys back, but basic riot control starts with gas. This should’ve been over in 15 minutes. We’re now on day three,” Bovino said in a post on X.

“Secretary Mullin’s inaction is putting his own agents, the facility, and the detained aliens at risk. Hesitation isn’t compassion — it’s dangerous weakness.”

Bovino was seen on numerous videos while in office, cursing while encouraging ICE agents to get physical and arrest protesters in Los Angeles — and personally throwing a smoke canister at protesters in Minneapolis.

This story includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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