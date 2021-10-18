Police say Route 78 tractor trailer, truck crash leaves 1 dead

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A crash between a dump truck and a tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes of Route 78 Monday afternoon left at least one person dead, according to State Police, causing delays in both directions.

The vehicles were traveling eastbound near Exit 41 in Berkeley Heights, but the collision wound up partially in the westbound lanes before 3 p.m.

State Police said there was one fatality in the crash, but did not disclose any details Monday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes were closed for approximately an hour with traffic detoured off at Exit 43.

Traffic was getting through in both directions as of 4:30 p.m. but the bigger delay was on westbound Route 78 where two lanes had been closed for emergency vehicles and repair to the center divider.

Westbound delays started nearly ten miles away at the Garden State Parkway.

A crash on westbound side on October 14 closed two westbound lanes in a work zone near Exit 43 creating massive delays during the afternoon commute.

