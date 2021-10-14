BERKELEY HEIGHTS — The afternoon commute on westbound Route 78 will be a rough one as two lanes will be closed following a tractor-trailer crash in a work zone.

The crash near Exit 43 for Diamond Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. involved the truck hitting construction vehicles that also resulted in a fuel spill, according to the NJ DOT. There were no injuries resulting from the crash.

The DOT did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Delays for commuters headed for Route 78 started on the southbound Parkway in East Orange as of 3:30 p.m. Route 22 was picking up extra volume as drivers tried to avoid Route 78. The was also a westbound rubbernecking delay on eastbound Route 78.

DOT said that all lanes will reopen sometime Thursday evening.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

