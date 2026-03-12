New Jersey has a reputation for being so expensive it can bring even people earning six figures a year to their knees. It’s as if Springsteen knew property taxes would one day average over $10,000 when he wrote “it’ll rip the bones from your back.”

Yet here’s the flip side. There are apparently a lot of people here who can afford it.

A new ranking of the richest counties in America found that three of the nation’s top 25 wealthiest counties are right here in New Jersey. Not Silicon Valley. Not Manhattan.

Jersey.

According to nj.com the three counties showing off their financial muscle are Hunterdon County, Morris County, and Somerset counties. All rank among the highest in the nation for median household income.

Hunterdon-County Photo by Manoj Kulkarni on Unsplash loading...

Hunterdon County

If you’ve ever driven through it, you know why people with money like it there. Horse country, historic towns, rolling farmland, and far enough away from the chaos of North Jersey. The county boasts one of the highest median household incomes in the country ($136,901), with many residents commuting to high-paying jobs in nearby metro areas.

I had the pleasure of living in Hunterdon County for 10 years, and I can vouch for its quality schools and healthy vibe.

Morris County Morris County via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Morris County

Morris County combines wealth with some serious corporate presence. Major companies, strong professional sectors, and beautiful suburban communities like Morristown and Mendham help push incomes sky-high. Morris County consistently ranks among the richest counties in the U.S., with the highest median household income in New Jersey ($137,623).

Somerset County Somerset County via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Somerset County

Somerset County rounds out the trio. I also was lucky enough to live here for about two years. Located in the heart of Central Jersey, it’s home to thriving pharmaceutical, tech, and financial industries. The area has long been known for a strong economy and affluent neighborhoods in towns like Bernardsville and Hillsborough. (The county’s median household income is $134,524.)

So yes, New Jersey is expensive. But numbers like these tell the other half of the story. And how that other half lives.