CRANFORD — As tensions mount over the presence of ICE agents in New Jersey, a Somerset County police department says social media spread a false report with images generated by artificial intelligence.

Bridgewater police said social media posts on Wednesday with images purported to show an ICE operation at a “religious facility” were false and designed to "cause confusion and public alarm." A specific facility was not named in the statement.

"At this time, there is no evidence to support the claim that any federal immigration activity took place at the location referenced online," the statement said, a day after the state launched a portal to collect public video of ICE activity.

Police also said that ICE has agreed to notify them of any future enforcement operations within the township. This comes as Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order barring ICE agents from state-owned property.

AI-generated images lead to public alarm

To cut down on confusion and misinformation, police encouraged users to verify information before posting.

"If you did not personally witness an event, please do not repost or distribute unverified information. The rapid spread of misinformation can create unnecessary fear and disruption within our community," police said.

On the other hand, if public safety is threatened, call police immediately.

ICE has increased its presence in New Jersey, leading Gov. Mikie Sherrill to sign an executive order she said is to protect the safety and constitutional rights of New Jerseyans. The actions of the order include the creation of a portal where people can upload videos, and a "know your rights" website. It also prohibits ICE from launching activities from any state property, including parks and roadways.

