📱 New Jersey’s Attorney General’s new portal lets residents submit video/photos of ICE activities directly to the state — not the public — to help officials spot possible misconduct.

‍⚖️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill says this boosts public safety and accountability; opponents like Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio warn it could endanger law enforcement and communities.

✔ The article walks through how the portal works, what it does, what it does not do, and key categories users can report.

New Jersey Unveils State Portal to Upload ICE Videos: How It Works and What It Means

TRENTON, NJ — Gov. Mikie Sherrill says a new online portal to show interactions between ICE agents and members of the public in New Jersey is now live.

The site is hosted on the official website of the New Jersey Office of Attorney General and allows individuals to upload videos, photos, and detailed reports about encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

During an event on Wednesday, Sherrill urged residents to begin using it immediately and touted the site as another tool to protect constitutional rights and hold ICE responsible for their actions, many of which she claims are illegal.

“We take seriously our responsibility to keep New Jersey residents safe,” Sherrill said, “We will ensure the safety of our communities and hold the federal government accountable when they violate the law.”

The portal is part of a broader set of actions — including a “Know Your Rights” website and an executive order restricting ICE from using non-public state property for operations without a judicial warrant — all announced at a press event in Trenton.

Screenshot of the new ICE reporting portal from the New Jersey Office of Attorney General. (njoag.gov) Screenshot of the new ICE reporting portal from the New Jersey Office of Attorney General. (njoag.gov) loading...

How the Portal Works: Reporting ICE Activity in NJ

The portal is designed to be user-accessible and multilingual, with forms available in 10 languages. Users can:

✔ Upload photos or videos showing interactions with ICE agents.

✔ Fill out structured information about the event — including date, location, and what occurred.

✔ Select from types of observed activity (see break-out box below).

Officials from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General will review submissions to:

✔ Identify trends in federal immigration enforcement across the state.

✔ Assess potential violations of federal or state law.

✔ Use submissions as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings or to refer matters to other agencies.

A New Jersey congresswoman has introduced the PLATE Act to prevent ICE officers from hiding their license plates while conducting immigration enforcement (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) A New Jersey congresswoman has introduced the PLATE Act to prevent ICE officers from hiding their license plates while conducting immigration enforcement (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) loading...

What the Portal Does

✔ Collects video, photo and narrative evidence submitted by residents.

✔ Helps state officials track ICE operations and enforcement patterns.

✔ Enables multilingual access, increasing accessibility for diverse communities.

What the Portal Does Not Do

✔ Does not publish submitted videos/photos for public viewing — only the state can access the material.

✔ Does not directly influence or impede federal law enforcement operations within legal bounds.

✔ Does not automatically trigger arrests or legal action; submissions are screened and evaluated by state officials.

Reportable Activity: What Users Can Select

Types of actions or behaviors witnesses can check off when describing what they observed include:

✔ Use of physical force (like punching, pushing, shoving, hitting)

✔ A chemical agent was used (like pepper spray, tear gas, mace, OC spray, etc.)

✔ A firearm was pointed at someone

✔ A firearm was fired

✔ A chokehold was used on someone

✔ The breathing or blood flow of someone was restricted

✔ Denial of medical care

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier in the day Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman) Demonstrators hold signs during a protest in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier in the day Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman) loading...

Support and Criticism: Divided Reactions

Gov. Sherrill’s launch of the ICE reporting portal drew support from immigrant rights advocates and some Democratic lawmakers who see it as a transparency and accountability measure. But not everyone agrees.

Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio issued a sharply worded criticism of the initiative, calling it “state-sponsored intimidation of federal law enforcement.”

“This portal continues [a trend] of making it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs and easier for criminals to exploit the system,” DiMaio said in his press release. “Encouraging people to film and upload law enforcement activity risks escalating tensions and endangering both officers and the public.”

He added that ICE has removed dangerous offenders from New Jersey communities, including convicted sex offenders and violent criminals, and argued the portal could discourage cooperation with federal partners.

AP AP loading...

What To Know Before You Upload

If you’re considering using the portal:

✔ Keep a safe distance from law enforcement activity — do not put yourself at risk to capture footage.

✔ Be accurate and truthful in your description of events — false claims could carry legal consequences.

✔ Remember that submissions go to state officials, not social media or the general public.

The information listed on the OAG website also reminds individuals:

✔ You can file a report anonymously, but please note that we may not be able to follow up on your report if you do not provide your contact information.

✔ If you are a victim, witness to a crime, or experiencing an emergency, you should contact your local police department or call 911.

Use of the portal is not meant to replace reporting emergencies or crimes in your area to local law enforcement. If you are in danger or there is an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

10 common complaints we have about New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom