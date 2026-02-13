✅ ICE operation sparks panic at a Lindenwold school bus stop

✅ A bus driver circled the parking lot to collect frightened young students

✅ ICE-related walkouts have erupted at schools in New Jersey and Bucks County

LINDENWOLD — Children waiting for their school bus Thursday morning ran when they saw an ICE operation in a nearby apartment complex.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured dozens of 4th and 5th-graders yelling "ICE!" as they ran through the parking lot of the Woodland Village Apartments on Gibbsboro Road. The Lindenwold school district said the presence of the agents and their vehicles caused "significant fear and confusion.”

One boy told 6 ABC Action News that he cried and felt like he was going to throw up. A girl said she was afraid her parents would be taken away.

The driver of the bus picking up the children circled around the parking lot and made sure they got on the bus. He was praised by the district for acting "quickly and responsibly."

Growing ICE protest movement at NJ schools

Counselors were present at the school to provide “care and reassurance" shortly after the school learned about what happened. The district said that there are no ICE agents at the school and that staff were monitoring students as they were dismissed Thursday afternoon.

Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called the incident "appalling" and said he would work with U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District, to get more facts. He said that some of the children called 911 for help.

"The impact and fear that struck the children of our county was painful to watch and I can’t imagine the anxiety and trauma that came from this incident," Cappelli said. "Furthermore, as a community, segments of our population are being terrorized and scared to leave their homes. This is no way for any of us to live.”

According to Data USA, about 85% of the township's population has U.S. citizenship and 33% is Black, 29% is white non-Hispanic, and over 15% is Hispanic.

Protests against ICE have been reported at schools in Cherry Hill, Bloomfield, Hillsborough and Plainfield. Students at Neshaminy and Pennsbury high schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvsania, protested on Thursday and Friday.

