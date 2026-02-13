💲 A federal appeals court upheld an order forcing the release of Gateway funds

💲 New Jersey and New York sued over a funding freeze they call unlawful

💲 1,000 workers were laid off when funds ran out

An order forcing the Trump Administration to release $205 million in Gateway Tunnel project funds was upheld by an appeals judge on Thursday, but when the money will begin to flow isn't yet clear.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld a judge’s order requiring the release of the funds while an appeal of an injunction filed by New Jersey and New York is heard. A panel of judges will begin to review the case the week of Feb. 23.

The ruling also prevents the government from clawing back the funds should it win the appeal.

The Gateway Redevelopment Commission said that the ruling was a "positive step" and it expects to receive the reimbursement funds. It did not say when the thousand workers who were laid off when the funds ran out on Feb. 6 will return to work.

"GDC continues to pursue all avenues to regain access to all the federal funds for this urgent project, including our lawsuit. We are confident in our legal position and look forward to resolving this important matter.”

ALSO READ: Assembly approves bill unmasking ICE and banning cooperation

Sherrill vows more court action over funding freeze if needed

The Sherrill administration was optimistic that the funds would be released sooner rather than later. Acting state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport expected the Trump Administration to "swiftly comply with its legal obligations" and said continued delays would only add costs to the project to replace the 116-year-old rail tunnel.

“With the district court’s order now fully in effect, the Trump Administration can no longer continue its unlawful policy of freezing funding for the Gateway project. The Trump Administration’s funding freeze policy is plainly unlawful, and the Department of Justice has not even tried to defend its legality," Davenport said in a written statement.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill promised to take the Trump administration to court again if the funds aren't promptly released. She will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the project's next steps.

“The president must end this reckless fight and keep legally obligated funds flowing to ensure the nation's most urgent infrastructure project is never stopped again. If they don’t, we’ll continue to see them in court, and continue to win.”

The White House has not commented.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom