If you haven’t been to Laurita Winery yet, what are you waiting for?

The facility is gorgeous, their staff is incredibly friendly and helpful, they have tasty wine, and to top it off, they host fun theme events.

Throwback 90s night at Laurita Winery

Put on your warmest flannel, bust out your butterfly clips, and lace up those sneakers, because the spirit of the ‘90s is about to be alive in New Egypt.

Laurita Winery is hosting a ’90s-themed dance party with all the nostalgic vibes and throwback jams you could ask for.

“Grab your crew, serve your best 90s look, and relive the era of boy bands, pop divas, hip-hop anthems, and iconic dance moves. Wine, music, and all the retro feels are waiting — don’t talk to the hand, just be there,” the winery posted on their Instagram.

The ’90s dance party will take place on Friday, March 6, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd in New Egypt, New Jersey.

Get yourself a glass of wine with friends and relive the ‘90s with some of these debates:

🍷 Team Britney or Christina

🍷 What’s more fashionable: baggy jeans or a bucket hat?

🍷 If given the chance, would you want a ‘behind the scenes pass’ to a Backstreet Boys or NSYNC concert?

🍷 Would you rather collect Beanie Babies or Pokémon cards?

You can purchase your tickets for Laurita’s ’90s Dance Party here.

Need some inspiration before the ’90s night? Here’s what the decade looked like for those of us who were there….

