One of the coolest museums in America is right here in New Jersey.

The Doo-Wop Experience Museum in the Wildwoods is a full-on look at the beginning of a time in the 50’s and 60’s that boasted intriguing fun and exciting architecture, along with paying tribute to the music that influenced every major rock and roll group of the '60s and '70s and beyond.

Neon signs Wildwood NJ Press Release loading...

The Doo-Wop music experience

While Doo-Wop music of the '50s and early '60s has been at times labeled as “laid back,” in fact, the stories these songs captured were complete with emotions that made a significant impact on those who listened.

I have had the honor to host Doo-Wop groups through appearances at the PNC Bank Arts Center, Madison Square Garden, Brick’s Windward Beach, and one of my favorite venues, Ocean Grove Auditorium. The crowds were close if not at, sold-out capacity.

Doo Wop Experience (Jamie McLaughlin) Doo Wop Experience (Jamie McLaughlin) loading...

A museum to honor the Doo-Wop culture

It is fitting to have a museum that truly captures not only the music but the culture. The Doo-Wop Experience Museum is just that, it transforms you back to a different time, of poodle skirts, saddle shoes, diners, and an architect that made the Doo-Wop decades leave you with nothing but a good feeling. This museum would be an excellent venue to take your children, your grandchildren, and allow them to experience the neon, music, architect and feel of Doo-Wop.

Petardj Petardj loading...

The Doo-Wop Experience and Museum was named in the top ten Best Pop Culture Museums in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The Wildwoods in New Jersey receives accolades from its award-winning beaches, restaurants, and accommodations; you can add the Doo-Wop Experience Museum to that list.

Fans can vote online once a day every day until noon on Monday, February 9th, 2026. Your vote can make them the number one choice for USA Today’s Best Pop Culture Museum of 2026. You can place your vote on this link: What is the Best Pop Culture Museum for 2026?

Virtual Ride]" data-title="#26 — Doo Wopper — Morey's Piers"/>Morey's Piers Virtual Ride]" data-title="#26 — Doo Wopper — Morey's Piers"/>Morey's Piers loading...

Check out the museum and enjoy the Wildwoods this summer

Make it a point to enjoy the Doo-Wop Experience and Museum; it is a culture throwback that will evoke memories for some and make new ones that did not get a chance to experience that culture.

For more information on the Doo-Wop Experience Museum, follow this link: https://www.doowopusa.org

For more information on the Wildwoods, New Jersey, please follow the link below: www.WildwoodsNJ.com

135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Many have shared their thoughts on possible induction. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

You have to go to this place at least once in your life Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈