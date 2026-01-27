🌊 A nearly 136-year-old shipwreck has emerged on a Jersey Shore beach after weeks of severe erosion and winter storms.

⚓ The Lawrence N. McKenzie, a 19th-century schooner lost in 1890, was uncovered at Island Beach State Park.

🚫 Park officials warn visitors not to touch or remove artifacts, citing strict protections and possible summonses.

A nearly 136-year-old shipwreck has washed ashore on a Jersey Shore beach following weeks of beach erosion caused by rough surf, persistent winds, and waves.

Historic shipwreck uncovered at Island Beach State Park

Parts of the 98.2-foot schooner, The Lawrence N. McKenzie was uncovered at Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park, according to the park’s Facebook page.

The vessel was built in 1883 in Essex, Massachusetts, according to maritime records, which listed its homeport as Provincetown.

Parts of an 1890's shipwreck washed up on the beach at Island Beach State Park (IBSP via Facebook) Parts of an 1890's shipwreck washed up on the beach at Island Beach State Park (IBSP via Facebook) loading...

19th-century schooner lost while carrying oranges to New York

The Lawrence N. McKenzie was traveling from Puerto Rico to New York City with a cargo of oranges when it wrecked on March 21, 1890. All eight crewmembers on board survived the wreck. The schooner was worth $9,000 when she was built, but it was declared a total loss in the wreck.

Now, more than a century later, parts of the boat have reappeared in New Jersey.

Beach erosion reveals glimpse into New Jersey maritime history

“Beach erosion during the winter months is common at Island Beach State Park and is part of a natural cyclical process. Each year, high-energy waves and seasonal storms remove sand from the shoreline, resulting in narrower beaches and steeper profiles,” according to the park’s social media statement.

While most beaches recover from the erosion during the summer, the winter erosion has revealed this glimpse into the park’s maritime history.

State park officials warn visitors not to disturb shipwreck remains

The staff at Island Beach State Park said they are monitoring the area where the schooner was uncovered. They are reminding visitors to respect the historic artifacts and cultural resources within New Jersey’s state parks.

“Touching or removing any part of these resources is prohibited. Violations are subject to summonses issued by the New Jersey State Park Police,” park officials wrote.

More historical information on the shipwreck can be found on the New Jersey Maritime Museum’s shipwreck database.

