New Jersey Lottery will launch Millionaire For Life on Feb. 22.

The new game replaces Cash 4 Life.

️ Tickets cost $5 per play, with daily drawings and nine ways to win cash prizes.

TRENTON — The New Jersey Lottery is getting ready to launch an exciting new daily draw game next month.

In collaboration with 31 other states and Washington, D.C., the New Jersey Lottery will launch “Millionaire For Life” on Feb. 22.

The game offers players the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million a year for life, as well as chances to win numerous secondary prizes.

NJ Lottery game "Millionaire for Life" replaces "Cash 4 Life" (NJ Lottery)

‘Millionaire For Life’ replaces Cash 4 Life in New Jersey

The new game will replace “Cash 4 Life,” in which New Jersey participated with eight other states.

Saturday, Jan. 25, is the last day “Cash 4 Life” players can purchase tickets. The final drawing will be held on Feb. 21.

Ticket price, prize structure and odds to win

“Millionaire For Life” tickets are priced at $5 per play and offer nine ways to win.

Match all five balls plus the bonus ball and win $1 million a year for life, or take the cash option of $18 million.

The second biggest prize is $100,000 a year for life or a cash option of $2.2 million if a player matches all five balls, but not the bonus ball.

Other prizes include

• Match 4 + 1: One-time cash payment of $7,500;

• Match 4: One-time cash payment of $500;

• Match 3 + 1: One-time cash payment of $250;

• Match 3: One-time cash payment of $50;

• Match 2 + 1: One-time cash payment of $25;

• Match 2: One-time cash payment of $8;

• Match 1 + 1: One-time cash payment of $8.

The seven tiers of secondary prizes range from $8 to $7,500, all one-time cash payments.

Daily drawings and multistate participation

Drawings are held daily. Ticket sales close at 10:15 p.m., with drawings held after 11:15 p.m. There will be 58 regular balls and five bonus balls in the drawing.

“We are excited to offer our players an innovative and thrilling new game with ‘Millionaire for Life.’ Every time we speak to players, we hear that they want bigger prizes. This game not only provides incredible winning potential, but also enhances the overall experience for our players,” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

Other states participating in “Millionaire for Life” include Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Washington D.C.

