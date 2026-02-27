🚰 Spring water main flushing starts next week across New Jersey communities served by New Jersey American Water.

⚠️ Customers may notice low pressure or discolored water during routine hydrant flushing.

📲 Sign up for MyWater alerts to know when flushing is happening in your neighborhood.

Heads up if you are a New Jersey American Water customer.

Beginning next week and continuing into the fall months, the water utility company will begin its annual spring cleaning by flushing its water distribution system to ensure customers receive high-quality, reliable water service.

Annual spring water main flushing underway across New Jersey

Flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to increase water flow, New Jersey American Water explained. The routine flushing program also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains throughout the system.

“System flushing is a routine but critical part of maintaining water quality and system performance. It clears out natural sediment, helps us confirm hydrants are functioning properly, and helps ensure the system can deliver the pressure and flow our customers expect every day,” said Ben Morris, vice president of operations at New Jersey American Water.

NJ American Water will start its annual spring flushing next week (Canva) NJ American Water will start its annual spring flushing next week (Canva) loading...

Why hydrant flushing can cause low water pressure and discolored water

So, what does this mean for New Jersey American Water customers?

While water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, they should run the cold water until it is clear, according to the water utility's recommendation.

NJ American Water will start its annual spring flushing next week (NJ American Water via Facebook/Canva) NJ American Water will start its annual spring flushing next week (NJ American Water via Facebook/Canva) loading...

What customers should do during New Jersey water system cleaning

The following steps are also encouraged.

Sign up and opt-in for general alerts to be notified when flushing takes place.

Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.

Store a large pitcher of water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.

If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

New Jersey American Water will notify customers when flushing takes place in their area. Customers are asked to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account.

New Jersey American Water, the largest regulated water utility in the state, serves approximately 3 million people across 190 communities in 18 counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Essex, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.

