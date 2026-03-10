When you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, few things are more comforting than a creamy, delicious milkshake.

They’re made all the better when prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients, which is exactly what the popular chain, Milkshake Factory, promises to serve their customers.

Popular milkshake shop expanding in New Jersey

The Milkshake Factory is known for its delicious milkshakes made with purees, fresh fruit, and inclusions to create the flavor combinations that you crave. They also make assortments of chocolates.

The good news? There are more shops coming to New Jersey.

Sweet.

The Garden State’s first Milkshake Factory opened in 2025 at 177 Newark Ave. in Jersey City, NJ. After its success, more locations are now in the works.

Based on information on Middletown Plaza’s retail space’s site, a Milkshake Factory will be coming to the shopping center. So you can pause your shopping trip to enjoy a milkshake of your choosing.

Located at 1425 NJ-35 in Middletown, NJ, the new Milkshake Factory will be located near Petco, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Takumi Japanese Restaurant.

Two more locations are coming soon, according to their website, with one at 187 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park and the other at 189 West Main Street in Somerville, NJ.

No opening dates have been announced, but you can stay up to date on the Milkshake Factory’s social media pages.

If you want a milkshake that will bring all the boys to the yard, look no further than this spot (how’s that for a 20-year-old reference?). But please enjoy responsibly, I don’t want you getting brain freeze.

