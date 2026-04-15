New Jersey’s iconic ice cream shop is now on wheels

Are you really a true New Jerseyan if you’ve never been to Jersey Freeze?

I mean, seriously, if it’s good enough for the Jersey icons, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, then it’s good enough for anyone in the Garden State.

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As a born-and-raised Freehold gal, many of my summer nights growing up were spent getting ice cream and hanging out with friends or family at their iconic restaurant on RT 9 in Freehold.

Side note: There was one time I actually missed running into Springsteen there by maybe five minutes. I’m still bitter about it. That’s the most “Freehold” thing that could ever happen to a person.

But hey, at least I had some delicious soft serve ice cream, so I still came out a winner!

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All that to say, Jersey Freeze made a huge announcement this week that they are now on the move.

Jersey Freeze ice cream truck

This isn’t just an ice cream truck… it’s “The Giving Truck,” Jersey Freeze told NJ101.5.

You might see us at a few larger select events down the road… but this one’s all about impact, not volume. And who knows… as we grow, you might start seeing more of these rolling through new territories.

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It’s not going to be a “drive around the neighborhood “ type truck. The idea is to bring the store’s delicious ice cream to occasions like hospital visits, charity events, appreciation weeks, and generally just showing up for the community that has always supported them.

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Jersey Freeze has multiple NJ locations:

🍦 Routes 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble)

🍦 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel

🍦 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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