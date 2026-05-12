Over the years I've spent a lot of time on the road supporting our local law enforcement heroes.

This week I was honored to be invited to address the crowd at Watchung Valley Golf Club by the president of the Summit, Union County PBA, Detective Lenny Franchino.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

A night supporting New Jersey’s law enforcement community

It was a well-attended event raising money for the association.

It was great to catch up with so many people that I haven't seen since we were crisscrossing the state on the campaign trail.

Special thank you to Summit Police Chief Ryan Peters, Mayor Elizabeth Fagan, and PBA delegates Adam Uanis (Summit) and Jeff Bruder (New Providence).

In my remarks, I mentioned the same theme I've been talking about for a decade plus, restoring the cost of living adjustment (COLA) so LEO's can retire in the Garden State, upholding qualified immunity so officers can do their job and setting the rules of engagement to empower lawful action and get dangerous perps off of our streets.

Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash loading...

Why backing law enforcement should matter to every NJ voter

We need to use support of Law Enforcement as a litmus test for any politician asking for your money and your vote.

No exceptions.

We cannot have active liberty and prosperit,y as our state motto says, without safe streets.

You can't have safe streets without police officers willing to risk their own lives and safety for the public good.

Yes, it is that simple.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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