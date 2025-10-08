🎣 Fishing gear heist: South Jersey marinas hit in months-long theft spree

🚔 Police on the hunt: State Police release surveillance video of suspects

📞 Public urged to help: Authorities ask anyone with info to come forward

Multiple South Jersey marinas were the victims of a four-month-long fishing equipment heist, and now police need help in identifying the suspects allegedly involved.

NJ State Police hunt for thieves who stole fishing equipment from boats at several marinas (NJSP via Facebook) NJ State Police hunt for thieves who stole fishing equipment from boats at several marinas (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

Surveillance video shows suspects in action

The unknown suspects were captured on surveillance videos stealing fishing equipment from boats docked at six different marinas throughout South Jersey between May 5 and September 22, 2025, then running away, according to New Jersey State Police.

Thieves target popular South Jersey marinas

The thefts occurred at Stone Harbor Marina in Stone Harbor, Light House Point Marina, Schooner Island Marina, both in Wildwood, Off the Hook Bait and Tackle Marina in Cape May, Saltwater Outpost in North Wildwood, and Two Mile Landing Marina in Wildwood Crest, state police confirmed.

State police seek public’s help

Anyone with information about these incidents, who may recognize the people in the photos, or may have been a victim of these thefts, is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau—Atlantic City Station at 609-441-3586.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom