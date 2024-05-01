The pathway to Make New Jersey Great Again

Taking your "seat at the table" is a critical part of fixing the Garden State.

We have tremendous problems to overcome, from out-of-control borrowing, spending, and taxation to a barely functioning government, aging infrastructure, assaults on parental rights, rising home invasion and car thefts, and general anxiety about the future. In order to solve the problem, we need to hear from average New Jerseyans.

The politicians are the ones that put us in this awful spot, which has resulted in Jersey having the highest outmigration of any state in the nation with billions of dollars of adjusted gross income flooding out of state every year.

In order to solve the problem, we launched the Common Sense Club at the end of 2021, as it became clear that the GOP nominee had nothing to offer and was going to lose. The last nominee was weak, cowardly, and completely inept as a candidate. No message, no fight, just compromising rhetoric which resulted in 6 in 10 voters staying home and a big loss by Jersey standards.

By contrast, Virginia, which elected a GOP governor in 2021, saw 6 in 10 voters turn out. The Club took off, and now with more than 150,000 members, it's among the strongest and fastest-growing grassroots organizations in the northeast.

We also launched "Elect Common Sense", a grassroots political action committee dedicated to building an infrastructure that has enabled us to coordinate grassroots efforts across New Jersey helping hundreds of local candidates get the message out, 40% of our supported candidates won in the last cycle.

This week we were able to celebrate some of the major progress made over the past couple of years with our friends from across many groups focused on the Garden State.

Elizabeth Nader, who also leads several of our Common Sense organizations, and Sherry Nardolillo, who is the president of "Women for Common Sense" put together an outstanding event.

Hundreds of patriots and like-minded conservatives gathered at the Palace in Somerset (owned by our good friend and developer Jack Cust) for the third annual event. I was honored to speak and appreciate the introduction from Alex Bougher from Moms for Liberty.

We also went live with our new streaming show "Common Ground with Bill Spadea". Our guests, Assemblyman Erik Peterson,

Retiring PBA President Pat Colligan,

Elect Common Sense and ASATT chairwoman Elizabeth Nader,

and my friend for the past three decades, from Advancing American Freedom Paul Teller were all fantastic.

Everyone weighed in on how to fix NJ and how to move America forward despite all of the negativity, wokeness, and out-of-control government.

Check it out here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

