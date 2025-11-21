🚔 New Jersey launches its first-ever statewide “Goal Zero” crackdown on Blackout Wednesday to fight impaired driving.

🕯️ Initiative was inspired by a tragic crash that killed a 3-year-old, sparking a mission to prevent more deaths.

🚨 Police statewide will conduct high-visibility patrols from 3–7 p.m., targeting high-risk roads and dangerous drivers.

New Jersey’s law enforcement unites to launch the first-ever statewide “Goal Zero” enforcement on “Blackout Wednesday,” Nov. 26.

Goal Zero mission aims for zero deaths on New Jersey roads

Goal Zero promotes a shared commitment to “Zero Deaths, Zero Injuries, Zero Crashes” on New Jersey’s roads, the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police announced.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state will come together on Thanksgiving Eve for this first-ever coordinated Goal Zero campaign effort.

Blackout Wednesday crackdown targets impaired driving surge

Also known as “Drinksgiving,” the night before Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the seasonal increase in impaired driving.

For four hours from 3 to 7 p.m., law enforcement agencies statewide will conduct high-visibility patrols on high-risk roads within their jurisdiction. Many departments will use grant funding from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety for overtime or assign officers on duty.

“This initiative embodies the high visibility approach to raise awareness and change behavior on the roads,” said Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

Tragic Route 34 crash inspired Goal Zero statewide expansion

Goal Zero was born out of a tragic event. In January 2024, after a deadly crash on Route 34 in Howell that killed a three-year-old child, Holmdel Police Officer Matt Menosky acted to prevent future heartbreak.

He initiated high-visibility enforcement details across Monmouth County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The outcome resulted in a drop in fatal crashes in the county from 39 in 2024 to 15 in 2025, a 61% decrease, and 24 lives saved.

“Goal Zero started with a single loss, a child whose memory now drives a statewide mission. Our aim is zero fatalities, a realistic and attainable goal. With Goal Zero, enforcement becomes prevention, utilizing discipline, data, and deterrence to protect every New Jerseyan on the road,” said Chief William Parenti, Ret., Chair of the NJSACOP Traffic Safety Committee.

Menosky also just finished up the Remember Me campaign. "I placed these signs out for one week surrounding the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which was on Nov. 16. I placed these signs out at the locations where people lost their lives from a traffic crash in Holmdel," he said.

He placed about 70 signs and each life lost is represented by its own sign. These crashes go back to the 1960s when the Holmdel Township Police Department was started.

Statewide police urge participation as NJ pushes to save lives

All statewide law enforcement agencies are encouraged to participate in this year’s launch.

According to the NJSACOP, reducing fatalities by just 10% could save about 65 lives every year in New Jersey.

For more information about Goal Zero, visit here.

