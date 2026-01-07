Some places just have a vibe, and Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey is absolutely one of them. If you’re a fan of Severance, you already know the building well. The former Bell Labs campus—now known as Bell Works—is famously used for the exterior shots and grand entrance of Lumon Industries on Apple TV+’s hit workplace thriller. That iconic atrium and sleek, almost unsettling architecture fit the show’s dystopian tone perfectly. It’s one of those rare real-life locations that already feels like a TV set.

Bell Works in Holmdel: From Bell Labs to Severance icon

Now it’s also the setting for something very different: the Freedom Run 5K and 1-Mile Freedom Walk.

Freedom Run 5K at Bell Works celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

Taking place on June 14 at Bell Works, this event benefits Monmouth County Parks and is part of the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The “Freedom” theme ties directly into the celebration of our nation’s history, independence, and shared public spaces—especially local parks that bring communities together. Running or walking here feels like a small but meaningful way to honor that milestone while looking ahead to what comes next.

Getting back into running, one mile (or 5K) at a time

I’m especially drawn to this race because I’m a runner… or at least I used to be. Over the years I’ve run 5Ks, 10Ks, 5 milers, and even half marathons. But over the past five years, running slowly slipped out of my routine. Life got busy, motivation faded, and the miles added up less and less. Lately, though, I’ve been thinking about getting back into it. I’m also just getting into Severance, and somehow those two things have collided in the best possible way.

The Freedom Run offers a 5K for runners looking to challenge themselves and a 1-mile Freedom Walk for anyone who wants a more relaxed, inclusive option. Whether you’re racing, jogging, or strolling, it’s about participation, community, and showing up.

Why this Bell Works race feels bigger than just a run

There’s something symbolic about moving forward at Bell Works—a place rooted in American innovation—while reflecting on freedom, history, and where we’re headed as the country approaches its 250th birthday. Signing up for this run might just be the motivation I need to lace up again.

If you’re a Severance fan, this is your chance to experience a real-world Lumon-adjacent moment—no severance procedure required. Registration and full details are available at MonmouthNJ250.org.

If you love the show, the setting, or the idea of starting (or restarting) your running journey, the Freedom Run is for you.