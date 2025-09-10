HOLMDEL — A tragic crash after a matinee concert at a Monmouth County venue has left an 85-year-old driver dead.

On Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., State Police responded to the PNC Bank Arts Center parking lot in Holmdel.

Nancy Johnston, of Wharton, was driving a Subaru when she suffered a medical episode and lost directional control at the wheel, troopers said.

NJ driver dies in crash after Holmdel concert NJ driver dies in crash after Holmdel concert (Google Maps) loading...

The Subaru crashed with a parked Ford Bronco and hurt two pedestrians in the lot.

Johnston died at the scene, police said.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday, State Police said.

Deadly crash follows daytime concert at PNC Bank Arts Center

The amphitheater-style venue is located on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 116.

Most of the seasonal shows are nighttime events at the arts center. But on Tuesday, the venue held a 1:30 p.m. show with two bands from the 1960s: Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, and The Association.

PNC Bank Arts Center continues free daytime shows

The Garden State Arts Foundation offers several free shows each year at the PNC Bank Arts Center, including another daytime concert on Sept. 29.

