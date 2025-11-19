Sporty New Jerseyans need to check out these public parks
Whether you’re practicing for a school team, playing in an adult league, or just someone looking to blow off some steam with friends, it’s nice to have a solid place to go to play sports.
I grew up in Freehold, spending summer days at Michael J. Tighe Park (or 'Liberty Oak Park' for those in the know), and they have plenty of places to play ball.
Basketball courts, volleyball, baseball diamonds, pickleball, you name it, they likely have it.
Where are the best open areas to go in New Jersey?
A study from Sports Book Review set out to find the best public parks with sports amenities; these were the best in the Garden State.
Read More: Help! Everyone in New Jersey plays pickleball except me
Branch Brook Park
Newark
Branch Brook Park spans over 360 acres. It’s Newark’s largest public park and a go-to spot for recreation year-round.
The park features basketball and tennis courts, open fields that can be used for soccer and other informal sports, walking trails, lakes, and bridges.
On weekends, locals engage in youth or adult soccer, casual frisbee or football games, jogging, and cycling. The park blends formal athletic spaces with open recreation areas, providing a layered experience of structured sport and spontaneous weekend activity.
Holmdel Park Athletic Fields
Holmdel
Oh, Holmdel Park, I remember running cross-country races there all too well. Don’t get me started on “The Bowl.”
(For the uninitiated, “The Bowl” is a portion of the running trail that becomes super steep at the part where you run uphill. I’ve heard many expletives yelled while runners realized what they were in for.
It’s a great park.
The park’s athletic fields include walking trails and accessible playgrounds.
There are many organized youth or adult league games on weekend mornings, transitioning by mid-day into casual pick-up soccer, frisbee, or touch football on the open turf. Meanwhile, families can enjoy shaded picnic areas.
Liberty State Park
Jersey City
Liberty State Park offers open green spaces with gorgeous skyline views and community amenities.
On Saturday or Sunday mornings, you’re likely to see kids playing baseball or soccer. Later on, adults and teens get in on the fun by playing pick-up games or casual play.
Afternoons are filled with families walking down trails or throwing the ol’ frisbee around.
Per Sports Book Review, “the park demonstrates how city green spaces can balance competitive sport and spontaneous community activity.”
The study was based on a survey of 3,002 respondents around the country. Good thing they didn’t ask me because these days the most athletic I get is searching for the remote to put on “Gilmore Girls.”
First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.