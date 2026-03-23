✈️Two jets came within about 300 feet during a near-miss at Newark Airport

✈️Dramatic video shows one plane veering off mid-landing

✈️The other jet flies low over the NJ Turnpike

NEWARK — Dramatic video captured two jets landing at the same time at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

The close call came days before the two pilots of an Air Canada jet were killed Sunday night after their plane struck a firetruck on a runway at LaGuardia Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating Tuesday night's incident at Newark, where an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 overflew a FedEx Boeing 777.

A vehicle's dashcam video shows the FedEx jet coming in low over 16 lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike as the Alaska Airlines flight turns away to avoid making contact. The New York Post reports that the planes were 300 feet apart.

An air traffic controller instructed Alaska Airlines Flight 294 from Portland, Oregon, to perform a go-around — that is, discontinue its landing approach and circle around for a new approach to land — because FedEx Flight 721 from Memphis, Tennessee, was cleared for a final approach to an intersecting runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

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Passengers safe after close call

Both planes landed safely and none of the 171 passengers and six crew members on board the Alaska Airlines flight were injured.

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