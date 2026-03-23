🐶 Three people were arrested after dozens of dogs were abandoned across Sussex County.

⚠️ 32 dogs were rescued; two did not survive.

🏥 Local shelters and rescues are caring for the remaining dogs until they are cleared for adoption.

Three people have been arrested following an investigation in which multiple dogs were illegally dumped in three Sussex County towns, left to die.

Joshua Ciemniecki, 19, Robert Ciemniecki, 74, and Kaila McNeill, 30, all of Phillipsburg, were charged with animal cruelty.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Sussex County towns targeted in illegal dog dumping case

On Monday, March 16, police received multiple calls about abandoned dogs scattered across three Sussex County towns — Stillwater, Lafayette, and Wantage.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Dozens of Chihuahua-Jack Russell mixes left to die in crates

Dozens of Chihuahua-Jack Russell mixes were dumped and abandoned in each location in open crates without any food or water, Sussex County authorities said.

Some dogs were safely contained on the spot, but others were on the loose, police determined. During a search, 32 dogs were rescued, but unfortunately, two pups were found dead.

Animal control agencies, local veterinary hospitals, and rescues, including the Wantage Township Animal Shelter, are caring for the remaining dogs until they are medically cleared for adoption.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Arrests made as suspects face animal cruelty charges in NJ

On Wednesday, March 18, the three suspects were identified in connection with the dogs’ abandonment.

McNeill and the younger Ciemniecki were charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and three counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty. They were held at the Morris County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Robert Ciemniecki was charged with animal cruelty and released pending a future court date.

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