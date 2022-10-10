Rare appearance by William Shatner is happening in NJ in 2023

Captain Kirk himself is coming to New Jersey making a rare appearance in April 2023 and tickets are on sale now.

William Shatner is best known for his character on “Star Trek” and has become a legend on and off the big screen.

He’s been a special guest at a handful of big conventions throughout the country like Comic Con, but in April, he’s making his first pop culture store appearance at Pandora’s Box Toys & Collectibles in Lafayette, New Jersey, for a meet and greet with his fans.

2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego - "Masters Of The Universe: 40 Years" Panel Getty Images loading...

According to the event, tickets are very limited and are said to sell out fast. Aside from the fact that William’s appearance is only from 2 to 5 p.m., the guy is 91 years old, he can only sign autographs and smile for photos so much!

I checked out the prices and package options for this event, and they are definitely Comic Con prices, rightfully so if you want to meet the captain.

An autograph will cost you $100 (plus fees and tax)

2016 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con Getty Images loading...

A professional photo op with William Shatner will cost you $100 (plus fees and tax)

EPIX Presents Two Legends On One Stage At Comic-Con: Roger Corman And William Shatner Christopher Polk loading...

If you want the combo of both the autograph and the photo op, the “Beam Me Up Combo” will cost you $185 (plus fees and tax)

2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego – Legion M Hosts William Shatner Handprint Ceremony Getty Images loading...

Then there is the ultimate “Enterprise VIP Package," which includes two signatures, one photo op, and the infamous “cut the line” option so you get everyone that was waiting before you very angry and be the first to meet Captain Kirk.

William Shatner will only be signing his signature on your items but if you would like an inscription, that will cost you as well. It’s an extra $35 (plus fees and tax) to have him personalize your item.

Pandora’s Box Toys & Collectibles is a store that buys and sells vintage toys, video games, records, and any kind of collectibles.

If you’re a nostalgic person, you will find most of your childhood toys inside this store.

The store is no stranger to celebrity appearances.

They recently had Hall of Fame wrestler Kurt Angle.

And '90s stars Danny Cooksey from Nickelodeon’s “Salute Your Shorts”, Danny Tamberelli, and Michael C. Maronna from “The Adventures of Pete & Pete”.

Pandora’s Box is located at 191 Route 15 in Lafayette.

Tickets to meet William Shatner are available HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

