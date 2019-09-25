A former member of two school boards in New Jersey told police in Oklahoma that he didn't think videos of prepubescent children's genitals was illegal, officials said after arresting him at his home in that state.

Walter Stumpf, 66, was charged on Sept. 9 by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office at his mobile home after they were tipped off by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography on his AOL and Yahoo accounts.

Stumpf was arrested on Sept. 9 after sheriffs officers went to his home in Yukon with a search warrant and found 500 images and videos, 34 DVDs of nudist movies featuring children as young as 2 years old, more than 34 hours of video featuring child pornography and two flash drives plugged into his computer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The flash drives contained multiple images of prepubescent children nude, according to the sheriff.

A forensics exam of the computer showed he had written "snuff" sexual fantasy stories about kidnapping, raping, torturing, and then killing children, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In his stories, Stumpf said he would also have "sexual relationships" with children from the Rainbow Girls and DeMolay organizations and would say he was "a pedophile and a lover of young girls," according to the Sheriff's Office.

He also visited websites with similar themes.

Rainbow Girls and DeMolay are the youth organizations of the Masons.

Oklahoma City's News 9 said the Oklahoma City Masonic Lodge confirmed he was a member of the organization.

“As much as I hate to admit it, I would be seriously surprised if Stumpf hasn’t left a trail of carnage behind. We are asking for anyone who has been a victim to call us at the Sheriff’s Office," Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

Stumpf was released on bond on two counts of possession of child pornography after his initial arrest.

He was arrested a second time on Tuesday on an additional 35 counts of child pornography and being held on $900,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

The New Jersey Herald reported he was a member of the Lafayette School Board for three years and six years at High Point School Board where he was board president for 20 months before stepping down in 2013.

