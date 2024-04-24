NJ gas station worker accused of scamming thousands from victims
🔺 NJ gas attendant accused of stealing thousands
🔺 Cards were double-swiped, police say
🔺 Potential victims urged to come forward
A 48-year-old gas station worker has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from over a dozen customers at a popular business along Route 9, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Patrick A. Brown, of Newark, has been indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury on 52 third- and fourth-degree counts — 13 counts each of credit card fraud, false uttering, theft and credit card theft.
Last summer, Freehold Township Police, led by Sgt. Sean Foley, found a pattern of thefts for a “limited amount of time in August 2023” at the Wawa gas station along the northbound highway.
Brown allegedly would take a credit card or debit card from a customer and swipe it through an “attached device on his personal phone,” before using it to pay for the actual gas order.
Each time, he funneled hundreds of dollars at a time into a bank account that Brown controlled, police
said.
SEE ALSO: This much of your lifetime wages go to taxes — where does NJ rank
Brown — who no longer works at the gas station — was criminally charged the same week as the reported initial theft and charged with more offenses as additional victims became known.
Read More: NJ man accused of smash and grab to steal $9K in lottery tickets
Anyone with information about Brown’s activities, or anyone who believes they may have been victimized has been urged to contact Sgt. Sean Foley at 732-252-1950 or sfoley@twp.freehold.nj.us.
Brown’s next appearance was set for May 6 in Monmouth County Superior Court.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant
These NJ town are getting poorer
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt