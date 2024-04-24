NJ gas station worker accused of scamming thousands from victims

🔺 NJ gas attendant accused of stealing thousands

A 48-year-old gas station worker has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from over a dozen customers at a popular business along Route 9, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Patrick A. Brown, of Newark, has been indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury on 52 third- and fourth-degree counts — 13 counts each of credit card fraud, false uttering, theft and credit card theft.

Last summer, Freehold Township Police, led by Sgt. Sean Foley, found a pattern of thefts for a “limited amount of time in August 2023” at the Wawa gas station along the northbound highway.

Brown allegedly would take a credit card or debit card from a customer and swipe it through an “attached device on his personal phone,” before using it to pay for the actual gas order.

Each time, he funneled hundreds of dollars at a time into a bank account that Brown controlled, police

said.

Brown — who no longer works at the gas station — was criminally charged the same week as the reported initial theft and charged with more offenses as additional victims became known.

Anyone with information about Brown’s activities, or anyone who believes they may have been victimized has been urged to contact Sgt. Sean Foley at 732-252-1950 or sfoley@twp.freehold.nj.us.

Brown’s next appearance was set for May 6 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

