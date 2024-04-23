Depressing! This much of your lifetime wages go to taxes in New Jersey

There are nine states that do not impose a state income tax, according to Investopedia: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

As for property taxes, NJ has been infamously on the steep side for some time. Tax Foundation reports that residents of at least six counties pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

Out of five states with the lowest lifetime tax burden, one is a neighbor of New Jersey.

When it comes to those with the highest lifetime tax burdens, we do make the list, but so do a few other nearby states.

Self Financial added up federal and state lifetime taxes — for earnings, sales, property and automotive, checked on Census data factoring for inflation this year and used a "lifetime" work estimate of 45 years — from ages 22 to 65.

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden We know taxes are steep in New Jersey — how much of a resident's lifetime wages go to paying them? Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker