NJ cannabis sales hit new high, with more legal dispensaries open

The number of dispensaries selling legal, recreational marijuana in New Jersey is more than five times higher than a year ago.
And that’s translated to brisk sales, according to state officials overseeing the market.
For the first quarter of 2024, recreational cannabis sales totaled more than $201 million — a 38% increase compared to the same time last year.
A strong factor has been the widening of the legal market, with more than 130 dispensaries for adult use open as of spring 2024, as listed here.
As of May 2024, Camden County had 15 legal dispensaries, followed by Burlington County with 14 and Union County with 13 locations.
Cape May, Cumberland and Sussex counties each had one legal dispensary.
Salem County has become the lone NJ county with no legal cannabis locations.
“The significant growth in sales year over year is an indication of the strong potential of New Jersey’s cannabis market,” New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s Executive Director Jeff Brown said in a written release.
He continued “We anticipate that as even more dispensaries open across the state, new brands are introduced to the market, and cannabis becomes less stigmatized, sales numbers will continue to go up.”
Cannabis sales also hit a record high the weekend of “420.”
The state’s dispensaries saw $12.5 million in recreational and medicinal sales for the Friday through Sunday span around the cannabis holiday, April 20th, according to the commission.
“We are very excited to see all the new, local businesses that have come online and are able to participate in this thriving market,” Brown added.
