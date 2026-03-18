✅ A 55-year-old man dies after being punched on NYC subway platform

✅ Hillside suspect charged with assault, released pending court

✅ Incident caught on video; more charges possible after autopsy

A Union County resident was charged with assault after a man found unconscious on a subway platform Saturday died.

A 55-year-old man was found on the platform at the 34th Street–8th Avenue subway station early Saturday evening, according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Nassadir Tate, 21, of Hillside, was charged with assault. He was released and is due back in court on April 1.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the man bumped Tate, who then punched him in the face and walked away. The man “hobbled around the platform” for about five minutes before collapsing, according to the report.

Nassadir Tate NYC subway assaiult suspect from Hillside, Nassadir Tate (Nassadir Tate via LinkedIn) loading...

Video evidence

Gothamist reported that the incident was captured on video, and additional charges are possible pending the results of an autopsy by the medical examiner.

The NYPD did not disclose the victim's identity.

Tate's LinkedIn page described him as a "part-time model soon to be programmer and server administrator." His family told the Post he is a “good kid” who was not an instigator.

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