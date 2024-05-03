Beloved NJ restaurants that aren’t here anymore
We are so fortunate here in New Jersey to have such a wide variety of great eateries to choose from. Some great new ones are popping up every year and some good old standards.
Some iconic places only live in our fond memories but are no longer there. Places are parents took us to as kids. Restaurants we may have taken a first date to. Places we used to hit after a night at the club.
The list in Jersey is long and storied. We asked our listeners last week about the great restaurants, diners, ice cream, shops and taverns that aren’t there anymore.
For one reason or another, they’re gone but still live on in our memories. There’s a good sample of them.
Buxton's Ice Cream — Colonia
Cranberry Bog — Manahawkin
Regent Diner — Howell
Zaberer's — North Wildwood
Little Italian Kitchen — Chester
Gino's Hamburgers — Aberdeen & Union City
Red Oak Diner — Hazlet
Ye Olde Cottage Inn — Keyport
The Settler's Inn — Medford Lakes
Casa Dante — Jersey City
Lincoln Deli — Weehawken
Larry's Deli & Restaurant — Plainfield
Fred & Pete's Deli — Hamilton
Don Pablo's — Moorestown & Deptford
Sabatino's Pizza — Hamilton
The Fickle Pickle — Hamilton
Chi Chi's — Cherry Hill & Deptford
