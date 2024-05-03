Beloved NJ restaurants that aren’t here anymore

We are so fortunate here in New Jersey to have such a wide variety of great eateries to choose from. Some great new ones are popping up every year and some good old standards.

Some iconic places only live in our fond memories but are no longer there. Places are parents took us to as kids. Restaurants we may have taken a first date to. Places we used to hit after a night at the club.

The list in Jersey is long and storied. We asked our listeners last week about the great restaurants, diners, ice cream, shops and taverns that aren’t there anymore.

Canva Canva loading...

For one reason or another, they’re gone but still live on in our memories. There’s a good sample of them.

Cranberry Bog — Manahawkin

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Regent Diner / Jared Mcbeth Regent Diner / Jared McBath loading...

Morey's Piers Morey's Piers loading...

TSM Illustration / Canva TSM Illustration / Canva loading...

Lincoln Deli — Weehawken

Sabatino's Pizza — Hamilton

The Fickle Pickle — Hamilton

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈