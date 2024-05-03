Beloved NJ restaurants that aren&#8217;t here anymore

Beloved NJ restaurants that aren’t here anymore

We are so fortunate here in New Jersey to have such a wide variety of great eateries to choose from. Some great new ones are popping up every year and some good old standards.

Some iconic places only live in our fond memories but are no longer there. Places are parents took us to as kids. Restaurants we may have taken a first date to. Places we used to hit after a night at the club.

The list in Jersey is long and storied. We asked our listeners last week about the great restaurants, diners, ice cream, shops and taverns that aren’t there anymore.

SEE MORE: NJ chef on Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'

For one reason or another, they’re gone but still live on in our memories. There’s a good sample of them.

Buxton's Ice Cream — Colonia

Cranberry Bog — Manahawkin

Regent Diner — Howell

Zaberer's — North Wildwood

Little Italian Kitchen — Chester

Gino's Hamburgers — Aberdeen & Union City

Red Oak Diner — Hazlet

Ye Olde Cottage Inn — Keyport

The Settler's Inn — Medford Lakes

Casa Dante — Jersey City

Lincoln Deli — Weehawken

Larry's Deli & Restaurant — Plainfield

Fred & Pete's Deli — Hamilton

Don Pablo's — Moorestown & Deptford

Sabatino's Pizza — Hamilton

The Fickle Pickle — Hamilton

Chi Chi's — Cherry Hill & Deptford

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

