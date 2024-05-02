NJ chef on Food Network’s ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’

Several regional chefs are finally getting the recognition they deserve on national television shows. This past month Chef Leslie Daniel from Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was featured on "Guy’s Grocery Games."

The episode aired on April 24th and will run again on Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

In 2018, Chef Daniel helped open Kuro where he started as a sous chef.

Chef Daniel was able to take home a $16,000 prize in the competition, getting the highest scores from the judges. The chefs were given a shopping cart filled with 6 undesirable items and tasked with turning them into a delicious meal.

Chef Daniel is the executive chef at Kuro in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

It's a fine dining new-style Japanese restaurant featuring contemporary dishes using locally sourced and imported Japanese ingredients.

Our state boasts a large variety of amazing American and ethnic foods and Atlantic City features a good number of award-winning dining spots. Kuro is certainly one of them.

New Jersey is no stranger to being featured on the Food Network. From diners and dives on the famous "Diners Drive-ins and Dives" to some of our more prominent eating spots, the state has had its share of exposure on TV.

Over the years some of our favorites that locals can't get enough of have been featured on Food Network. Be sure to check out one of New Jersey's master chefs on the Food Network at 6 p.m. on Wednesday May 15th.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

