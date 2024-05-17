NJ town named best weekend getaway in the country

We’re just about halfway through the year and if you haven’t taken a vacation yet, the summer is usually the go-to time to take one. The kids are off and it’s time to venture somewhere to relax.

But not all vacations are created equal and traveling is getting more expensive. You’re in luck living in the Garden State since we not only can road trip to some of the best places in the country but we have such a diverse culture in New Jersey that a staycation is not only a great option for a relaxing time, but can save you money.

days off / vacation

Since there are a ton of options, I’m here to help you narrow it down.

Timeout.com came out with a list of the best weekend trips in the U.S. in 2024 and New Jersey not only made the list, but it sits in the #1 spot.

The list is to help you see the country without spending so much time trying to find the best place in a certain state.

beach / ocean / vacation

Before we reveal where you can stay in New Jersey, check out some of the other options you can book this summer without getting on a plane:

Burlington, Vermont (#2)

(Canva) Burlington, Vermont (Canva)

Rockland, Maine (#4)

(Canva) Rockland, Maine (Canva)

Lenox, Massachusetts (#8)

Lenox, Massachusetts (Canva) Lenox, Massachusetts (Canva)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (#9)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Canva) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Canva)

Greenville, South Carolina (#10)

Greenville, South Carolina (Canva) Greenville, South Carolina (Canva)

Although this is no surprise as this New Jersey town has come up on many “best” lists in the past, it’s still cool to see our home on a national list.

Cape May took the #1 spot as the best weekend getaway overall.

Cape May (Canva) Cape May (Canva)

Timeout.com recommends staying at the La Mer Beachfront Resort

and dining at the Lobster House.

Cape May is a fan favorite even for families with Wildwood only a short drive away.

Morey's Piers Morey's Piers

You can see the rest of the list of destinations HERE.

And if you love the beach so much, maybe one of these places will be worth the road trip:

