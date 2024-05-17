🔺 Two medical professionals from NJ trapped in Gaza

🔺 Food and medical supplies are running out

🔺 Biden administration working to bring them home

A doctor and a pharmacist from New Jersey are stranded in Gaza.

Dr. Adam Hamawy from Princeton and Ghada AbuKuwaik from Paterson were part of a team from the Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA) who entered Gaza to provide much needed emergency care to Palestinian refugees around Rafah.

Hamawy is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. When left the Army, he became a noted plastic surgeon.

Noted plastic surgeon Dr. Adam Hamaway is from Princeton, NJ, and is among the medical personnel who traveled to Gaza to aid civilians. He is trapped near Rafah due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The team entered Gaza through the Egyptian border crossing earlier this month for what was supposed to be a two-week mission.

Israel's new offensive into Rafah to chase down Hamas militants has forced the border crossing closed, and now the team has no way out.

PAMA now says food and medical supplies are running out.

Ghada AbuKuwaik is a pharmacist from Paterson, NJ, and is among the aid workers trapped in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Efforts underway for rescue

Gov. Phil Murphy's office says they have been in touch with the White House and New Jersey's congressional delegation. A White House spokesperson says efforts are being made to get Hamawy and AbuKuwaik safely home.

However, Hamawy told ABC News he does not want to leave until a new medical team can enter.

There is another team standing by in Egypt, but with the border closed the current PAMA team cannot leave and their replacements cannot get in.

Along with the White House and New Jersey's congressional delegation the World Health Organization and the United Nations are trying to secure safe passage.

The United States Navy completed construction of a floating pier this week and the first aid shipments have been rolling into Gaza by truck.

How much aid can reach into the southern city of Rafah is not known due to the intense fighting in the region.

