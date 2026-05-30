⚠️ State Police moved in hours after NJ created a protected protest zone outside Delaney Hall

🚔 Officials say fireworks and gas canisters were thrown toward law enforcement

🔴 Gov. Sherrill urges protesters to stay in designated areas as tensions remain high

NEWARK — Gov. Mikie Sherrill's plan on Friday to create a peaceful protest zone outside Newark's Delaney Hall detention center quickly unraveled on the first night as State Police were forced to clear both the "overwhelmingly peaceful" as well as the violent demonstrators from the area.

Just hours after Sherrill announced a protected protest zone designed to lower tensions between protesters and federal immigration authorities, State Police launched a crowd-control operation outside the facility.

According to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, troopers were attempting to secure a route for vehicles carrying Delaney Hall employees out of the detention center when the situation escalated.

The night erupted with law enforcement using chemical sprays and state troopers marching in on horseback. Protesters set off fireworks and threw gas canisters. Somebody tried to smash a Homeland Security vehicle's windshield with a cinderblock. And a conservative social media influencer, overwhelmed by the crowd, fired back with pepper spray.

By Saturday morning, protesters had returned — and were joined by demonstrators supporting ICE and the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

Conservative political influencer and commentator Cam Higby sprays pepper spray at protestors, as he is helped by his security, outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on May 30, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Conservative political influencer and commentator Cam Higby sprays pepper spray at protestors, as he is helped by his security, outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on May 30, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Protest zone fails to prevent confrontation

Davenport said most protesters complied with requests to move aside, but a small group refused repeated orders and engaged in dangerous behavior.

"A limited number did not comply with repeated requests to clear a safe passage for the vehicles and took dangerous actions, including deploying fireworks and throwing gas canisters at law enforcement," Davenport said.

State Police then temporarily cleared the area outside the facility.

Officials did not immediately release the number of arrests or injuries connected to the operation.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall on first night of free speech zone In these photos from Friday night and Saturday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall in Newark on Friday, May 29, 2026, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

Gov. Sherrill defends State Police response

The confrontation came less than a day after Sherrill stood alongside State Police commanders and announced the designated protest area.

The governor said she wanted to prevent a larger federal response outside Delaney Hall, where demonstrators and ICE agents have repeatedly clashed since Memorial Day weekend, when Sherrill and state Democrats in Congress made headlines by visiting the facility.

Trump administration officials and ICE supporters have blamed the Democratic leaders for fanning the flames. But Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thanked the governor "for cooperating with us to help restore law and order." Sherrill, meanwhile, was getting backlash from the left

At least a half dozen people have been arrested this week, including Brendan John Geier, 26, of Madison, who was charged Thursday with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury. Mullin said Geier "savagely bit an ICE law enforcement officer outside of Delaney Hall."

Sherrill defended the actions of the State Police Public Safety Response Team, saying officers acted to "secure the area" and prevent further escalation.

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe — and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety," Sherrill said Saturday morning.

Despite Friday night's clashes, Sherrill said New Jersey will continue allowing protests while urging demonstrators to remain in designated areas.

"We have a right to protest," the governor said, "and we will continue to ensure New Jersey residents can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights."

ICE agents spray a protestor with a chemical irritant before detaining them outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) ICE agents spray a protestor with a chemical irritant before detaining them outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall, where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Delaney Hall remains flashpoint in immigration battle

The detention center — which is run by a for-profit corporation — has become one of New Jersey's most volatile political battlegrounds and is now getting national attention again.

Protests intensified after attorneys representing detainees claimed roughly 300 people inside Delaney Hall launched a hunger strike over alleged conditions that include poor food quality, inadequate medical care and overcrowding. Federal officials have disputed those claims but have rebuffed efforts for greater transparency, including letting the governor visit or allowing state inspectors complete access to the building.

While administration officials point to violent suspects being held at the facility, critics say the detainees also include many non-violent offenders who have not been charged with criminal offenses but are still languishing in custody.

The facility was already at the center of national headlines last year when Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested during a confrontation involving three Democratic members of Congress conducting an oversight visit. Trespassing charges against Baraka were later dropped, while U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. 10th District, continues to fight federal charges.

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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