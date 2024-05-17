Dog killed in bear attack — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Canva Canva loading...

If new legislation becomes law, New Jersey could become the first state in the country to have such a rule on the books. The idea already has the support of the governor.

Bills introduced in the New Jersey Assembly and Senate would permit 16- and 17-year-olds to cast a vote in local school board elections.

Murder charge after Pleasantville shooting death (Google Maps, Canva) Murder charge after Pleasantville shooting death (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Kalief Lyons, of Galloway Township, was charged with murder in the May 9 killing of a 38-year-old man in Pleasantville.

The Pleasantville Police Department received an alert just after 11 p.m. for multiple gunshots in the area of 9 West Pleasant Avenue.

⬛ NJ Docs Trapped in Gaza

Two New Jersey doctors are unable to leave Gaza after traveling there as part of the Palestinian American Medical Association to provide emergency medical help.

The White House and members of the New Jersey congressional delegation are working to free them after Israel closed the border with Gaza.

Bear in New Jersey (NJDEP/Canva) Bear in New Jersey (NJDEP/Canva) loading...

The first attack happened last week, according to Sparta police.

A Sparta resident was with their pet dog on Graphic Boulevard on Thursday, May 9, police said. The dog saw the black bear and ran after it; the bear swiped back and injured it, according to state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske.

Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Menendez leaves federal court 10/18/23. (AP/Bebeto Matthews, File) Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Menendez leaves federal court 10/18/23. (AP/Bebeto Matthews, File) loading...

The New Jersey Democrat said he was revealing his wife's health crisis at her request after repeated inquiries from the media.

“We are, of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease,” the senator said in a statement.

LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital From gas explosions to internal bodily damage, these are common mistakes many make with their grills that may send you to the hospital. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds Donald Trump drew thousands of spectators and supporters to Wildwood for a beachfront rally on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Check out the crowds and spectacle. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.