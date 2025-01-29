Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A 32-year-old Vineland man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for killing a Salem County man, then stashing the body under yard debris more than three years ago.

In December, Brandon Dennis was convicted by a Cumberland County jury of eight charges, including the second-degree passion provocation manslaughter of 32-year-old Patrick Trotter, of Penns Grove.

Dennis was also found guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, desecration of human remains, criminal mischief, hindering and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

GLOUCESTER CITY — Eagles fans in one New Jersey school district can stay up late guilt-free after the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Chiefs clash in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 is 6:30 p.m. but typically ends around 10 p.m. Plus, if the NFC champs were to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy the presentation and post-game festivities could go on for a couple more hours on a school night.

Students in the Gloucester City School District can enjoy it all.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.

The White House had planned to start the pause as they begin an across-the-board ideological review of federal spending.

President Donald Trump has finally explained why drones have been flying over New Jersey. And it sounds a lot like what the Biden administration had said about them.

After promising a report by the second day of his term, Trump issued a statement Tuesday afternoon at the White House through press secretary Karoline Leavitt at her first briefing.

The statement, however, left many questions unanswered. The White House did not say WHO was flying the drones, but said they were conducting research.

RED BANK — A Central Jersey woman tried to pass off a glass of wine in her front seat as belonging to a friend before she was arrested down the shore.

Municipal court records show that Dana Colonna, of Old Bridge, was issued six summonses on Dec. 20 for operating under the influence, having an open container in a motor vehicle, failing to give a proper signal, and not having her driver's license, registration, and insurance.

Red Bank police said Colonna had a blood alcohol content level of 0.205%, the Daily Voice reported. That's more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

National Murrow Award Winner

