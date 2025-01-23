Danger: Bird flu found in raw pet food — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

(The Closing Table by Steven H. Salami via Facebook/Canva) (The Closing Table by Steven H. Salami via Facebook/Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/disgraced-nj-real-estate-attorney-sentence-steven-salami/

Steven Salami, 49, of Hazlet was sentenced in Superior Court in Monmouth County last week, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

Salami pleaded guilty to second-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity, known more commonly as money laundering, last October. It resolved a 63-count indictment against him, prosecutors said.

Pictures of dog left in a dumpster and the man arrested 1/21/25 Pictures of dog left in a dumpster and the man arrested 1/21/25 (Old Bridge police) loading...

https://nj1015.com/abandoned-dog-rescued-in-new-jersey/

A 26-year-old Old Bridge man was charged with animal neglect and animal abandonment. His identity was not disclosed.

A maintenance worker at the Glenwood Apartments complex off Old Bridge-Matawan Road saw the small white dog, believed to be a Bichon Frise, in the dumpster around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Old Bridge police.

Flier handed out to students and staff in Newark and Plainfield (La Casa de Don Pedro), ICE shield (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson), President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Flier handed out to students and staff in Newark and Plainfield (La Casa de Don Pedro), ICE shield (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson), President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

https://nj1015.com/ice-arrests-schools-hospitals/

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011. Combined with Trump's promise to deport unauthorized immigrants, many parents have become concerned about sending their children to school.

⬛ Justice Department orders investigation of local compliance with Trump immigration crackdown

AP/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is directing its federal prosecutors to investigate for potential criminal charges against any state or local officials who stand in the way of beefed-up enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration.

That could include states like New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy has banned local and state law enforcement from cooperating with immigration agents.

FDA/Canva/Townsquare media illustration FDA/Canva/Townsquare media illustration loading...

The death of an Oregon house cat and a pet food recall are raising questions about the ongoing outbreak of bird flu and how people can protect their pets.

Bird flu has been spreading for years in wild birds, chickens, turkeys and many other animals. It was first confirmed in U.S. dairy cattle in March.

Here's how to keep your pets safe.

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along despite some reports that predict a market crash this year. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.