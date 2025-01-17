Rapist teacher had student’s baby — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

A 35-year-old Red Bank man who admitted to recording secret “upskirt” videos of women, including several juveniles, has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Christopher Cox was sentenced on Friday by a Superior Court judge in Monmouth County.

He previously pleaded guilty in October to second-degree eluding police, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

Cox will also be subject to parole supervision for life and required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Scammers illegally accessed credit card readers at gas pumps to fuel a multi-state scheme that made them millions of dollars in profits, according to charges announced by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice.

Twenty-five people and four companies were named on Thursday for their roles in the scheme that used stolen credit card information to purchase tens of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and resell it.

Officials claim the criminal enterprise operated in New Jersey and a handful of nearby states.

Prices of the things you need continue to climb — just at a lesser extreme than what New Jersey had been experiencing in the recent past.

The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that overall, prices in the New York area (which includes most New Jersey counties) were up 4.3% in December 2024, compared to December 2023.

The Consumer Price Index was unchanged over the month in December. It helps to look at a longer stretch of the calendar to see how prices have moved over time.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, an opponent of wind energy off the Jersey Shore, says he is working with President-elect Donald Trump on a executive order that would halt its development.

Ever since the number of dolphins and whales stranding on New Jersey beaches spiked in December 2022 and continued into 2023, Van Drew and opponents have blamed work on turbines for contributing to their deaths. At least 53 dolphins, the highest number in 20 years, and 14 whales stranded themselves in New Jersey in 2023, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. In 2024, 52 dolphins and nine whales stranded.

More disturbing details about a Cape May County teacher accused of raping a young student have come to light in court documents revealing she became pregnant and had his baby while they lived together.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Courthouse, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said Wednesday.

The fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School 2 was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.

