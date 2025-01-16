NJ ‘sex predator’ teacher lived with student, 13, gave birth to his baby, cops say

⭕ NJ teacher accused child predator

More disturbing details about a Cape May County teacher accused of raping a young student have come to light in court documents revealing she became pregnant and had his baby while they lived together.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Courthouse, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said Wednesday.

The fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School 2 was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.

Between 2016 and 2020, the victim and his two siblings lived with Caron when the sexual abuse began, Sutherland said.

It was not until December 2024 that police were contacted.

School officials received an anonymous tip about a social media post made by the victim’s father, asking about Caron’s now 5-year-old son bearing a resemblance to the victim.

Victim and siblings lived with teacher

The victim was between the ages of 11 and 15 when they moved in with Caron, who was considered a resource parent or guardian, according to her affidavit of probable cause.

Interviews with the parents, days apart, confirmed that the family became friendly with Caron while the two brothers were in her fifth-grade class.

After an arrangement that started as one to two nights a week, the brothers and their sister lived with Caron for those four years, the parents both told police.

No details were shared publicly as to what circumstances led to the family allowing such an arrangement.

Caron had a baby in 2019 when she was 28 and the victim was 13, the affidavit says.

Both of the victim’s siblings described the same living arrangements to police.

When the victim was 11, he repeatedly would go to bed in a shared space on the second floor but then wake up in Caron’s bedroom on the first floor.

The victim would shower in the bathroom on that floor, and Caron would often enter and lock the door, his sister told police.

Facebook post tips off authorities

A Facebook post on Dec. 12 by the victim’s father, said that Caron had a 5-year-old son who bore resemblance to his child.

Police were shown a text message from the victim, confirming that he was the father of Caron’s child and that he didn’t want the teacher to “get in trouble,” the affidavit said.

Investigators spoke with the victim on Jan. 3, in which he confirmed details shared by his family members.

