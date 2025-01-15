🔷NJ teacher accused of student sex assault

🔷Student was living with teacher, police say

🔷Prosecutor says “deeply troubling breach” of trust

A 34-year-old Cape May County elementary school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a young student, while they were apparently living in the same home for several years.

Laura Caron, of Cape May Courthouse, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced on Wednesday.

(Middletownshippublicschools.org) (Middletownshippublicschools.org) loading...

She was placed on paid administrative leave as a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School 2, Middle Township Schools Superintendent David Salvo said.

The school serves grades 3 through 5, with approximately 575 students.

The student was roughly between the ages of 11 and 15 when Caron engaged in sexual activities with the child between 2016 and 2020, when the student was living with her, Sutherland said.

Middle Township, Cape May Courthouse (Google Maps) Middle Township, Cape May Courthouse (Google Maps) loading...

Caron has worked in the district since at least 2016, based on employment records.

Officials ask anyone with additional information to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135, anonymously through the prosecutor’s office website or with Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom