⚠️ Five victims were hospitalized after a stabbing spree at Penn Station on Sunday.

➡️ The suspect had been arrested in Long Branch just days earlier, court records show.

🔴 He previously pleaded guilty in New Jersey to a stabbing that wounded a man in Newark.

NEW YORK — The man arrested after a bloody rampage at New York's Penn Station has stabbed before.

Five victims, plus the suspect, were hospitalized following the gruesome stabbings at the New Jersey Transit concourse on Sunday, according to Amtrak police. The suspect entered the train station just moments before the early evening attack.

Hector M. Deleon has not yet been arraigned after the harrowing incident, Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesman Doug Cohen said to New Jersey 101.5.

Victim Henry Obadiah said he was lucky to be alive. Obadiah locked eyes with the "crazy looking guy" just before he was struck in the face, he said to NBC 4 New York. All five victims were men over 30 years old, the New York Post reported.

An Amtrak police officer moves barriers at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) An Amtrak police officer moves barriers at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Recent New Jersey arrest came days before Penn Station attack

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been announced against Deleon. But there's no shortage of charges on his lengthy rap sheet. The 51-year-old's previous convictions were first reported by the New York Post, citing unnamed sources.

Deleon was arrested in New Jersey only days before the stabbing. On May 22, he was charged with theft and drug possession in Long Branch. Under New Jersey Bail Reform, he was released pending a court hearing on June 17.

Blood stains remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. Blood and used medical items remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Blood stains remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. Blood and used medical items remain at the scene of a stabbing in Penn Station on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Court records show prior Newark stabbing conviction

It's not the worst of at least half a dozen cases that Deleon has in New Jersey. He admitted to stabbing a man in the neck with a six-inch blade in Newark four years ago. The victim needed nine stitches, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post. Deleon pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Despite admitting to a violent crime, Deleon was sentenced to two years' probation and 100 hours of community service. Court records show he spent only five days in Essex County jail.

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In June 2025, Deleon was charged with simple assault in Essex County. That case was remanded to a municipal court, but details are scarce.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

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