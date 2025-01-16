🔻NJ man gets prison for ‘upskirt’ videos

A 35-year-old Red Bank man who admitted to recording secret “upskirt” videos of women, including several juveniles, has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Christopher Cox was sentenced on Friday by a Superior Court judge in Monmouth County.

He previously pleaded guilty in October to second-degree eluding police, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

Cox will also be subject to parole supervision for life and required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Grocery store ‘upskirt’ incidents

Cox was first identified as a man seen following two female shoppers around the ShopRite of Shrewsbury in the fall of 2022.

He was arrested in Little Silver and faced a few charges, before being arrested again in January 2023 during a traffic stop.

Digital video files seized from Cox showed girls and women being secretly filmed from below, using a cell phone that was either in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other hidden spot.

Other confirmed incidents took place in supermarkets or stores in several towns in Monmouth and Union counties, and at least two residential jobs Cox worked as a plumber.

The counts were later amended to include offenses against all 27 known victims at various points from 2021 into 2023, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago previously said.

“The deeply disturbing nature and scope of the conduct exhibited by this defendant underscored a clear mandate for justice,” Santiago said.

