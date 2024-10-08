NJ perv plumber admits targeting dozens of victims, including minors

🔻NJ man took upskirt video of women

🔻Recordings in NJ stores, on plumbing jobs

🔻Under plea deal, man faces prison

A 35-year-old Red Bank man has admitted spending years recording “upskirt” videos of women, including several juveniles, without their consent or knowledge.

In April, a Monmouth County grand jury returned a 67-count indictment against Christopher W. Cox, for at least eight different store incidents and two residential plumbing jobs that Cox had worked.

Shrewsbury upskirting incident arrest again grocery store perv Christopher Cox of Red Bank (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Christopher Cox of Red Bank (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

The counts were later amended to include offenses against all 27 known victims, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Friday, Cox pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree eluding police, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

ShopRite in Shrewsbury, which Cox visited at least twice according to police (Google Maps) ShopRite in Shrewsbury (Google Maps) loading...

Grocery store ‘upskirt’ incidents

Cox was identified as a man seen following two female shoppers around the ShopRite of Shrewsbury in fall 2022.

He was arrested in Little Silver and faced a few charges before being arrested again in January 2023 during a traffic stop.

Digital video files seized from Cox showed girls and women being secretly filmed from below, using a cell phone that was either in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other hidden spot.

Incidents took place at the following locations:

🔴 Nov. 10, 2021, at ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue in Westfield

🔴 Nov. 10, 2021, at ShopRite on West Grand Street in Elizabeth

🔴 May 30, 2022, at ShopRite of Shrewsbury

🔴 July 1, 2022, at an unspecified Walmart

🔴 July 4, 2022, at ShopRite in West Long Branch

🔴 July 4, 2022, at an unspecified Foodtown supermarket

🔴 Sept. 10, 2022, at Whole Foods on Route 35 in Middletown

🔴 Sept. 18, 2022, at ShopRite of Shrewsbury

Cox also secretly videotaped himself rubbing his pelvic area on plumbing clients while in their homes on Nov. 11, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, prosecutors previously said. In one case, he exposed himself and performed a lewd act.

Prosecutors would recommend eight years in prison at Cox’s sentencing on Dec. 6, as well as registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life.

