Accused NJ grocery store ‘perv’ arrested again after cops find more photos

A 33-year-old man accused in November of taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again and slammed with multiple additional charges — after video footage showed more offenses, some involving victims believed to be juveniles, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Christopher Cox, of Red Bank, was arrested during a traffic stop in Shrewsbury on Jan. 12.

He now has been charged with eight counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, nine counts of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials, nine counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The charges were the result of digital files seized during his previous arrest, prosecutors said.

Cox additionally was charged with fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity gun magazine, which was seized along with digital files late last year.

ShopRite in Shrewsbury, which Cox visited at least twice according to police

Initial arrest

Cox had been arrested in Little Silver "shortly after" Oct. 27, when he was identified as the man seen following two female shoppers around the ShopRite of Shrewsbury a week earlier.

Charges stemming from those activities were announced on Nov. 15 and he was held until a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Since then, investigators have looked over numerous digital files that were seized during that arrest.

They showed at least eight other grocery store outings, at least two in Union County in late 2021, in which Cox was secretly taking photos or video of female shoppers.

Investigation into Cox’s actions separately turned up two incidents that happened while he was working as a plumber, on Nov. 11, 2022, and Jan. 2, according to authorities.

Accused NJ grocery store perv arrested for more 'upskirt' photos

Grocery store ‘upskirt’ incidents

Among digital video files seized from Cox in the fall, most were of girls and women being secretly filmed from below, using a cell phone that was either in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other hidden spot.

Incidents took place at the following locations and times:

🔴 Nov. 10, 2021, at ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue in Westfield, around 4 p.m.

🔴 Nov. 10, 2021, at ShopRite on West Grand Street in Elizabeth, around 6:15 p.m.

🔴 May 30, 2022, at ShopRite of Shrewsbury, around 1:15 p.m.

🔴 July 1, 2022, at an unspecified Walmart, around 4 p.m.

🔴 July 4, 2022, at ShopRite in West Long Branch, around 12:30 p.m.

🔴 July 4, 2022, at an unspecified Foodtown supermarket, around 2:45 p.m.

🔴 Sept. 10, 2022, at Whole Foods on Route 35 in Middletown, around 1:45 p.m.

🔴 Sept. 18, 2022, at ShopRite of Shrewsbury, around 1:45 p.m.

🔴 Separately, on Nov. 11 and Jan. 2, prosecutors said Cox had secretly videotaped himself rubbing his pelvic area on plumbing clients while in their homes — in one case exposing himself and performing a lewd act.

’Equally concerning and disturbing’

“The conduct being alleged and the frequency of the incidents associated with the charges announced today are equally concerning and disturbing,” Santiago said.

“We are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Mr. Cox to please come forward and tell us what they know.”

A detention hearing was tentatively set for Thursday and the state has filed a motion to keep him in jail as the case against him proceeds.

Anyone with information was urged to contact MCPO Detective Sgt. Shawn Murphy at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

Anonymous tips could also be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential phone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android), or online.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

