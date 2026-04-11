☑️ NJ woman charged a year after deadly wrong-way crash on PA Turnpike in 2025

☑️ A Bucks County motorcyclist died in the crash

☑️ Driver from Perth Amboy admitted drinking tequila and falling asleep

PERTH AMBOY — A year after admitting she drove the wrong way on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and plowed into a group of bikers, a New Jersey woman is facing homicide charges.

On March 31, 2025, six motorcyclists were headed north on Route 476 near the Lehigh Tunnel when two of them were struck by a Honda HRV around 9:10 a.m.

John Sweeney, 50, of Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was among those riding in the group, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Honda driver, Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 24, formerly of Perth Amboy, has now been charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. The charges were announced Friday by Lehigh Valley District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosario-Mesa, whose last known address is in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"I hope they find her soon, it still feels like yesterday we were still on the phone talk I miss you dad," a Facebook post on Friday by Sweeney's son says.

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Driver: 'It's all my fault'

Dashcam video captured a car speeding south in the north lanes moments before the crash. Other video captured drivers pulling to the side of the two-lane interstate to avoid getting hit, according to police.

Police say Rosario-Mesa remained at the crash scene and was found by troopers crying next to a Honda in the left lane.

"It's all my fault. I was tired and falling asleep. I thought I bumped into something and then woke up," Rosario-Mesa told a trooper when asked what happened, officials said.

When asked by the trooper if she had any alcoholic beverages, Rosario-Mesa said she had two or three shots of tequila. She was taken to a hospital and agreed to a blood test, which found her blood alcohol level to be 0.104 percent.

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Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa (Lehigh County District Attorney's Office) loading...

Year-long investigation leads to charges

John Sweeney (L) and son Colin Sweeney John Sweeney (L) and son Colin Sweeney (Colin Sweeney via Facebook) loading...

Thd district attorney told WFMZ-TV there was a lot of video evidence to review before charges were filed against Rosario-Mesa.

A benefit in John Sweeney's memory is scheduled for June 20 at the John Schumacker VFW in Croydon, Pennsylvania, with food trucks, a DJ and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the A Week Away Foundation.

John John "Venom" Sweeney memorial benefit flyer (Colin Sweeney via Facebook) loading...

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